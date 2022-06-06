Archaeology Magazine

Monday, June 6, 2022

KOZANI, GREECE—According to a Live Science report, a grave dated to the first century B.C. has been found in northern Greece. Areti Chondrogianni-Metoki of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Kozani said that the grave contained the remains of a woman who had been placed on a bed made of mostly of bronze with some wooden parts. Only the bronze has been preserved. The bed posts were decorated with images of mermaids and a bird holding a snake in its mouth, a symbol of the god Apollo. Gold laurel leaves, thought to have been part of a wreath, were found at her head. Gold threads on the woman’s hands may have been part of an embroidered covering, Chondrogianni-Metoki said. Four clay pots and a glass vessel were also found in the burial. At the time, the city of Mavropigi, known for its sanctuary of Apollo, was located nearby, he added. To read about a richly appointed Bronze Age grave unearthed at the site of Pylos, go to "World of the Griffin Warrior."