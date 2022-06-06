search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

First-Century B.C. Bronze Bed Burial Found in Northern Greece

Monday, June 6, 2022

KOZANI, GREECE—According to a Live Science report, a grave dated to the first century B.C. has been found in northern Greece. Areti Chondrogianni-Metoki of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Kozani said that the grave contained the remains of a woman who had been placed on a bed made of mostly of bronze with some wooden parts. Only the bronze has been preserved. The bed posts were decorated with images of mermaids and a bird holding a snake in its mouth, a symbol of the god Apollo. Gold laurel leaves, thought to have been part of a wreath, were found at her head. Gold threads on the woman’s hands may have been part of an embroidered covering, Chondrogianni-Metoki said. Four clay pots and a glass vessel were also found in the burial. At the time, the city of Mavropigi, known for its sanctuary of Apollo, was located nearby, he added.  To read about a richly appointed Bronze Age grave unearthed at the site of Pylos, go to "World of the Griffin Warrior."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard

The World of Egyptian Demons

Letter from the Bay Area

Digs & Discoveries

Cradle of the Graves

Together Forever

Canyon of the Ancestors

First Falconer

Kunga Power

Golden Lucky Charms

Dragon Fire-Eater

Membership Has Its Privileges

Saving Seats

Off the Grid

Around the World

A Revolutionary War shipwreck, early Buddhism in Pakistan, ancient ear surgery, and following a conquistador to Kansas

Artifact

A curse for every occasion

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America