Passageways Discovered at Peru’s Chavin de Huantar Temple

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

LIMA, PERU—According to a Reuters report, a new network of passageways has been found under the Chavin de Huantar temple, which is located in the north-central Andes. Archaeologist John Rick of Stanford University said that form of the construction of the passageways suggests that they are older than the 3,000-year-old temple, which is thought to have served as a religious and administrative center for the the people of the pre-Columbian Chavín culture. The new passageways are thought to connect to a system of least 35 other underground passageways in the area. For more on archaeology in Peru, go to "Idol of the Painted Temple."