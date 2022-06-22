search
Bronze Age Fortress Identified in Ireland

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

COUNTY GALWAY, IRELAND—RTÉ News reports that archaeologist Michael Gibbons has dated the remnants of an ancient fortress in a rural park in the Burren Lowlands region of western Ireland to the Bronze Age, between about 800 and 1200 B.C. The fortress would have been large enough to shelter hundreds of people at a time, Gibbons explained. Seasonal lakes would have been part of its defenses, he added. An aerial lidar survey of the now-wooded site could reveal traces of roundhouses within the ramparts. For more on Ireland during this period, go to "Bronze Age Ireland's Taste in Gold."

Recent Issues


