Bronze Age Ax Uncovered in Slovakia

Friday, July 1, 2022

SKALICA, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that a metal ax head dated to the early Bronze Age has been unearthed at an unnamed archaeological site in western Slovakia by researchers from the Monuments Board of Trnava. The ax measures nearly four inches long, with an enlarged fan-shaped cutting edge, while the opposite end is pointed. The sides have shallow grooves where it had been hafted to a handle. To read about the largest Bronze Age hoard discovered in London, which includes axes and other tools, go to "Tool Time."