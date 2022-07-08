A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Possible Prehistoric Burial Uncovered in Wales
Friday, July 8, 2022
CRICCIETH, WALES—The National reports that Tom Fildes of the Gwynedd Archaeological Planning Service and his colleagues discovered a possible stone-lined burial in northwestern Wales during an investigation conducted ahead of a construction project. “In the cist there were no human remains found during the excavation but experts say this could be a result of the preservation conditions at the site,” Fildes said. This cist is thought to date to the prehistoric era, since a possible grinding stone and a piece of worked chert were also recovered nearby. To read about the arc of standing stones in western Wales known as Waun Mawn, go to "A Welsh Ancestor."
