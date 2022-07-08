search
Possible Prehistoric Burial Uncovered in Wales

Friday, July 8, 2022

CRICCIETH, WALES—The National reports that Tom Fildes of the Gwynedd Archaeological Planning Service and his colleagues discovered a possible stone-lined burial in northwestern Wales during an investigation conducted ahead of a construction project. “In the cist there were no human remains found during the excavation but experts say this could be a result of the preservation conditions at the site,” Fildes said. This cist is thought to date to the prehistoric era, since a possible grinding stone and a piece of worked chert were also recovered nearby. To read about the arc of standing stones in western Wales known as Waun Mawn, go to "A Welsh Ancestor."

