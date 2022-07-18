search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Drought Reveals Rome’s Pons Neronianus

Monday, July 18, 2022

ROME, ITALY—Live Science reports that severe drought has lowered the level of the Tiber River and revealed traces of the Pons Neronianus, or Bridge of Nero. Scholars are not certain that the emperor constructed this bridge, however. It may have been built before Nero’s reign, which began in A.D. 54 and ended with his suicide in A.D. 68. “The Pons Neronianus was probably a reconstruction of an earlier crossing,” said architectural historian Nicholas Temple of London Metropolitan University. This name for the bridge first appeared in twelfth-century catalogues of Rome’s monuments, and may reflect its location, since it would have provided access from the city to what had been Nero’s gardens and properties, explained Robert Coates-Stephens of the British School at Rome. The structure was dismantled by the mid-third century, and its stone reused to build a new bridge further downstream in a better location. To read about the Arch of Constantine in the heart of Rome, go to "A Monumental Imperial Biography."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Journeys of the Pyramid Builders

The Philistine Age

Letter from Georgia

Digs & Discoveries

Save the Dates

Spice Hunters

Suspicious Silver

A Civil War Bomb

The Great Maize Migration

Mummy Makers

Dignity of the Dead

Sailing in Sumer

Speak, Memories

The Maya Count Begins

Hail to the Chief

Made in China

Off the Grid

Around the World

Notre Dame’s dignitaries, Bronze Age daggers, the world’s biggest quake, a lost snowshoe, and 50,000-year-old Australians

Artifact

A portable connection

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America