search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

New Thoughts on Cahokia’s Ancient Wetlands

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Illinois Cahokia WetlandCHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS—According to a statement released by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, one of the flat zones surrounding Monks Mound, a giant earthwork in the ancient city of Cahokia, may have been under water throughout most of the year. It had been previously thought the rectangular area had been used as open, communal space. Geoarchaeologist Caitlin Rankin explained that the city, built around A.D. 1050, rests on a floodplain below the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. The north plaza, she added, is in an old meander scar of the Mississippi River, at a very low elevation. Rankin extracted sediment cores from the north plaza, and compared the carbon isotopes left behind by growing plants with the carbon isotopes in soil samples from wetlands, seasonal wetlands, and prairies in the region. The study suggests that the area was a wetland, although there may have been some seasonal dryness, Rankin said. To read about another discovery from Cahokia, go to "Breaking Cahokia's Glass Ceiling." 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Journeys of the Pyramid Builders

The Philistine Age

Letter from Georgia

Digs & Discoveries

Save the Dates

Spice Hunters

Suspicious Silver

A Civil War Bomb

The Great Maize Migration

Mummy Makers

Dignity of the Dead

Sailing in Sumer

Speak, Memories

The Maya Count Begins

Hail to the Chief

Made in China

Off the Grid

Around the World

Notre Dame’s dignitaries, Bronze Age daggers, the world’s biggest quake, a lost snowshoe, and 50,000-year-old Australians

Artifact

A portable connection

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America