search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

4,000-Year-Old Shell Tool Site Unearthed in Taiwan

Friday, July 29, 2022

Taiwan FishhooksTAIPEI, TAIWAN—Focus Taiwan reports that archaeologists have uncovered more than 50 burials dating to about 4,000 years ago on the southern tip of Taiwan. Some of the skeletons were interred in slate coffins with coral objects, as well as both finished and unfinished shell tools such as fishhooks. The researchers also discovered evidence of the tools and unique techniques used to craft the shell tools. Hung-lin Chiu of National Tsing Hua University said that the site is the largest and oldest known shell tool processing site in the Pacific. To read about a hominin jawbone discovered by a fisherman, go to "World Roundup: Taiwan."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Journeys of the Pyramid Builders

The Philistine Age

Letter from Georgia

Digs & Discoveries

Save the Dates

Spice Hunters

Suspicious Silver

A Civil War Bomb

The Great Maize Migration

Mummy Makers

Dignity of the Dead

Sailing in Sumer

Speak, Memories

The Maya Count Begins

Hail to the Chief

Made in China

Off the Grid

Around the World

Notre Dame’s dignitaries, Bronze Age daggers, the world’s biggest quake, a lost snowshoe, and 50,000-year-old Australians

Artifact

A portable connection

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America