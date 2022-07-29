4,000-Year-Old Shell Tool Site Unearthed in Taiwan

Friday, July 29, 2022

TAIPEI, TAIWAN—Focus Taiwan reports that archaeologists have uncovered more than 50 burials dating to about 4,000 years ago on the southern tip of Taiwan. Some of the skeletons were interred in slate coffins with coral objects, as well as both finished and unfinished shell tools such as fishhooks. The researchers also discovered evidence of the tools and unique techniques used to craft the shell tools. Hung-lin Chiu of National Tsing Hua University said that the site is the largest and oldest known shell tool processing site in the Pacific. To read about a hominin jawbone discovered by a fisherman, go to "World Roundup: Taiwan."