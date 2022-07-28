search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Neolithic Tomb Linked to King Arthur Investigated in England

Thursday, July 28, 2022

1920 fig.7 2HEREFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND—The Guardian reports that archaeologists from the University of Manchester and English Heritage are excavating Arthur's Stone, a 5,000-year-old Neolithic-era burial chamber in the Welsh borderlands of western England. The tomb is a so-called chamber tomb formed by nine upright stone slabs and a large captstone that has been estimated to weigh more than 27 tons. The tomb has been linked to King Arthur since the medieval period. According to legend, Arthur slew a giant who left an impression of his elbow in one of the stones as he fell. In addition to uncovering what looks like a series of stone steps leading up to the tomb, the team has also discovered tools used by early farmers who may have built the monument. The team also employed drones to search for other Neolithic-era burial monuments and sites in the area that may have been related to Arthur's Stone. Archaeologist Julian Thomas of the University of Manchester believes that the contemporaneous Neolithic enclosed settlement of Dorstone Hill—which lies just one mile away—was related, and that Arthur's Stone may have been a meeting place for people in the area. To read more about the archaeology of Neolithic Britain, go to "Epic Proportions."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Journeys of the Pyramid Builders

The Philistine Age

Letter from Georgia

Digs & Discoveries

Save the Dates

Spice Hunters

Suspicious Silver

A Civil War Bomb

The Great Maize Migration

Mummy Makers

Dignity of the Dead

Sailing in Sumer

Speak, Memories

The Maya Count Begins

Hail to the Chief

Made in China

Off the Grid

Around the World

Notre Dame’s dignitaries, Bronze Age daggers, the world’s biggest quake, a lost snowshoe, and 50,000-year-old Australians

Artifact

A portable connection

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America