Sleeve Buttons Unearthed at Colonial Michilimackinac

MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN—WXYZ Detroit reports that a set of sleeve buttons have been discovered at Colonial Michilimackinac, the site of an eighteenth-century fortified trading post situated on the Straits of Mackinac. Archaeologist Lynn Evans said the joined sleeve buttons, made of green glass paste “stones” set in brass, would have functioned like a modern cufflink. The sleeve buttons, she added, were recovered from a layer of demolition rubble in a rowhouse dated to 1781. To read about sunken ships off Michigan's northeastern coast, go to "Shipwreck Alley."