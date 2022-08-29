search
Viking-Era Arrowhead Discovered in Norway

Monday, August 29, 2022

OSLO, NORWAY—Science Norway reports that a three-bladed arrowhead made of iron was discovered by researchers from the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo who were surveying areas of melting ice in the Jotunheimen Mountains. The arrow has been dated to the Viking Age based upon its shape, explained Secrets of the Ice Project codirector Lars Pilø. “This type of arrowhead is known, but it is rare,” he said. The blade is thought to have been designed as a weapon of war, even though it was recovered from a reindeer hunting site. To read about another Viking arrowhead and other objects that have emerged from the ice in the Jotunheimen Mountains, go to "Melting Season."

