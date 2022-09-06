A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
1930s Medicine Bottle Found in Poland’s Gwda River
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
PIŁA, POLAND—The First News reports that an intact medicine bottle from the 1930s has been recovered from the Gwda River in western Poland by Jarosłav Rola of the Stanisław Staszic Regional Museum and his colleagues. The bottle contained an herbal remedy for treating stomach or heart ailments, he explained. The ongoing survey of the river also yielded a fragment of a pot dated to the twelfth or thirteenth century, a 2,000-year-old drinking mug, and a piece of a seventeenth-century bridge. The artifact will be held at the museum, Rola concluded. To read about seventeenth-century artifacts recovered from the Vistual River, go to "World Roundup: Poland."
