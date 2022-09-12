Archaeology Magazine

search
1.8-Million-Year-Old Tooth Found in the South Caucasus

Monday, September 12, 2022

DBILISI, GEORGIA—The Guardian reports that a 1.8-million-year-old hominin tooth has been discovered in Orozmani, which is located in southern Georgia, about 12 miles away from Dmanisi, where hominin skulls of similar age were found some 20 years ago. The remains suggest that the area was one of the first homes for early humans outside Africa, explained Giorgi Bidzinashvili of Georgia’s National Research Center of Archaeology and Prehistory. “It solidifies Georgia as a really important place for paleoanthropology and the human story in general,” commented team member Jack Peart. To read about the skulls found at Dmanisi, go to "Homo erectus Stands Alone," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2013.

