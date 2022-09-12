search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Decorative Heater Unearthed at 16th-Century Castle in Poland

Monday, September 12, 2022

Poland Enamel TileKRAKÓW, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that excavations at the site of a sixteenth-century wooden castle in a wetland in east-central Poland have uncovered the clay base of a masonry stove and tiles decorated in green, yellow, white, and blue enamel. “Among [Zelechów castle’s] remains we found numerous, beautifully decorated tiles with rich geometric, plant, and animal patterns,” said Wojciech Bis of the Polish Academy of Sciences. “There were also images of fantastic animals, including griffins, human figures, and coast of arms.” The stove would have provided radiant heat for the members of the court. The team members found the tiles among burnt beams and layers of burnt clay, suggesting that the castle was destroyed by fire. The clay may have covered the walls and floors of the structure, Bis explained. Similar tiles have been found in Wawel Royal Castle in Kraków, suggesting that this castle was used by the same elites. Evidence of feasting, in the form of pig and oxen bones and fragments of ceramic vessels, was also uncovered. To read about burials of four medieval knights that were uncovered in Poland, go to "Viking Knights, Polish Days." 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

1,000 Fathoms Down

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America