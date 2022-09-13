search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

U.S. Repatriates Roman Sculptures to Italy

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Poet Sirens SculptureNEW YORK, NEW YORK—Three fourth-century B.C. terracotta sculptures held at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles have been repatriated to Italy after an investigation conducted by the Archaeology Section of the Italian Carabinieri for the Protection of Cultural Property, the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., according to a statement released by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Bragg said that the Roman sculptures, known as the “Poet and Sirens,” were stolen several decades ago from a tomb near Taranto, Italy, by local looters, purchased by known antiquities traffickers, and then cleaned, reassembled, and eventually sold to the museum. To read about Roman sculptures that were repurposed for the Arch of Constantine, go to "A Monumental Imperial Biography."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

1,000 Fathoms Down

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America