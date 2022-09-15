search
2,300-Year-Old Skeleton Unearthed in Vietnam

Thursday, September 15, 2022

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM—Vietnam Plus reports that a 2,300-year-old skeleton has been uncovered at the Giong Ca Vo archaeological site in southeastern Vietnam. The site consists of a red soil mound where archaeologists have found 185 burial jars, 13 graves, and artifacts such as animal-shaped earrings and gold leaves, and other objects made of precious stones, glass, and mollusk shells. Two animal fangs were found at the neck of the skeleton, thought to be the remains of a man of the Dong Nai culture who stood about five feet, four inches tall. Hsiao Chung Hung of Australian National University said that the site was centrally located and probably supported a busy port in addition to craftsmen and artisans. Fore more on archaeology in Vietnam, go to "World Roundup: Vietnam."

