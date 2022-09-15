Belgium Repatriates Ancient Artifacts to Egypt

Thursday, September 15, 2022

CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that Belgium has handed over two ancient wooden statues to Egypt. The objects were seized from an antiquities dealer by Belgian authorities in 2016. One is a painted figurine of a standing man dated to the Old Kingdom period, from 2649 to 2150 B.C. The other is an ushabti figurine dated to the Late Period, from 712 to 332 B.C. To read about other wooden artifacts found in burials at the Saqqara necropolis, go to "The Mummies Return."