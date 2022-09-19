search
Prehistoric Stone Tools Found in Western India

Monday, September 19, 2022

MAHARASHTRA, INDIA—Stone tools discovered in a cave in western India may offer information about the people who created the nearby Konkan petroglyphs, according to a BBC News report. Archaeologist Parth Chauhan said any residues found on the edges of the artifacts will be analyzed to try to determine how they were used. “It will take a couple of months to find out the exact time period these stone tools belong to,” Chauhan said. “But right now, we can say that these artifacts are between 10,000 to 48,000 years old.” The more than 1,700 rock carvings found at 132 separate sites in the area depict animals, birds, human figures, and geometric designs. For more on the Konkan petroglyphs, go to "India's Anonymous Artists."  

Recent Issues


