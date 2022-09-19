Rock Art Discovered Near Machu Picchu

Monday, September 19, 2022

LIMA, PERU—Andina reports that partially exposed human remains and rock art have been discovered on the banks of the Vilcanota River along the railway leading to the Archaeological Park of Machu Picchu by archaeologists from the Decentralized Culture Directorate in Cusco. Archaeologist Francisco Huarcaya said the images, including camelids, the sun, and geometric shapes, were painted on different parts of a huge rock. He thinks they could be associated with guardian deities in the form of mountains, and may have a funerary context. “There are other images that cannot be identified due to geological problems and rock wear caused by long exposure to sun, wind, rain, and water filtration,” Huarcaya said. To read about a temple mural uncovered in Peru, go to "The Spider's on the Wall."