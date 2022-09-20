search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

19th-Century Coal Chute Uncovered in Nova Scotia

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA—An investigation ahead of a road construction project near downtown Halifax has uncovered a brick and stone structure dated to the nineteenth century, according to a CBC News report. “Basically it is a cavity that was used to store coal, so it’s called a coal chute or a coal port,” explained project manager Donna Davis of Halifax’s Cogswell District. Coal would have been dumped into the chute through a grate at road level to be used as fuel. It is not yet known if the building, which was located near the Halifax waterfront, was residential, commercial, or industrial, Davis added. The construction project has also revealed large storm sewer tunnels made of brick. To read about archaeological investigations of Nova Scotia's French colony of Acadia, go to "Paradise Lost."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

1,000 Fathoms Down

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America