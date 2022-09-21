A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Coin Hoard Found in Southern Egypt
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
ESNA, EGYPT—Live Science reports that researchers from Egypt’s Supreme Council for Archaeology have found a hoard of coins, molds, and weights used during the minting process behind a temple site near the west bank of the Nile River in southern Egypt. Most of the coins were minted between the seventh and the thirteenth centuries, and include a variety of gold coins, more than 280 silver Islamic coins, a coin minted in Armenia during the reign of King Leo II in the thirteenth century, and bronze and brass coins minted in the Ottoman Empire. To read about a scholar's search for a notable piece of jewelry from Tutankhamun's tomb, go to "The Case of Tut's Missing Collar."
Advertisement
A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers
A memento left along the way
Advertisement
Advertisement