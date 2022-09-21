search
Coin Hoard Found in Southern Egypt

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Egypt Esna CoinsESNA, EGYPT—Live Science reports that researchers from Egypt’s Supreme Council for Archaeology have found a hoard of coins, molds, and weights used during the minting process behind a temple site near the west bank of the Nile River in southern Egypt. Most of the coins were minted between the seventh and the thirteenth centuries, and include a variety of gold coins, more than 280 silver Islamic coins, a coin minted in Armenia during the reign of King Leo II in the thirteenth century, and bronze and brass coins minted in the Ottoman Empire. To read about a scholar's search for a notable piece of jewelry from Tutankhamun's tomb, go to "The Case of Tut's Missing Collar."

