search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Remains of Sacrificed Children Uncovered in Peru

Friday, September 23, 2022

Peru Child BurialsTRUJILLO, PERU—Andina News Agency reports that the remains of an additional 76 children have been found at the Chimu site of Pampa la Cruz, which is located near Peru’s northern coastline. Twenty-five of the graves were found in Mound I, while the other 51 were uncovered in Mound II. In all, the remains of 302 children have been unearthed in the area. Archaeologist Gabriel Prieto of the University of Florida said radiocarbon dating suggests that the children were killed in six sacrificial events between about A.D. 1050 and 1500. Another burial in Mound I held the remains of five women seated in a circle. For more on the child burials at Pampa la Cruz, go to "Peruvian Mass Sacrifice," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

1,000 Fathoms Down

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America