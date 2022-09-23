search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Greek Coin Recovered in Croatia

Friday, September 23, 2022

ZAGREB, CROATIA—Total Croatia News reports that a Greek coin dated to the end of the fourth century B.C. was discovered by hikers on a forest road in eastern Croatia’s Papuk Mountain after a heavy rainfall. The silver coin shows Zeus enthroned with a bird on one side, and bears an image of Alexander the Great on the other. Pottery fragments were also found. A nearby settlement where approximately 500 people lived along a trade route has been dated to the seventh century B.C. “This shows continuity on the political, economic, and cultural scene of over 300 years, which few can boast of today, let alone back then,” commented archaeologist Hrvoje Potrebica. To read about the search for Alexander's tomb, go to "In Search of History's Greatest Rulers: Alexander the Great, King of Macedon."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

1,000 Fathoms Down

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America