Archaeology Magazine

Thursday, September 29, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to a News 360 report, the U.S. has repatriated 274 artifacts to Colombia. Many of them belonged to a U.S. citizen who contacted the Colombian Embassy in 2019. Her husband collected the objects, which are thought to have come from the regions Tumaco-La Tolita, Quimbaya, Tayrona, Calima, Sinü, and Nariño, while living in Cali in the 1970s. The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the repatriated objects include cups, pots, alcarrazas, spindle whorls, seals, necklaces, molds, ocarinas, vessels, anthropomorphic figures, rollers, pendants, and shells. To read about rose gold jewelry made by first-millennium B.C. Indigenous people in northern Colombia, go to "The Pink Standard."