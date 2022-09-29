SS Mesaba Located in Irish Sea

Thursday, September 29, 2022

BANGOR, WALES—According to a statement released by Bangor University, the wreckage of the merchant steamship SS Mesaba has been identified in the Irish Sea by researchers led by Michael Roberts of Bangor University’s School of Ocean Sciences. Roberts and his colleagues scanned the floor of the Irish Sea with multi-beam sonar, and then compared the resulting detailed images with data maintained by the UK Hydrographic Office, leading to the identification of more than 100 shipwrecks. The Mesaba is remembered for sending a radio warning to RMS Titanic of the presence of an iceberg in its path. Although the message was received by Titanic, it never reached the bridge. The Mesaba was eventually torpedoed while in a convoy in 1918. For more on Titanic, go to "History's 10 Greatest Wrecks...RMS Titanic."