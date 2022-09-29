search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

SS Mesaba Located in Irish Sea

Thursday, September 29, 2022

SS Mesaba SurveyBANGOR, WALES—According to a statement released by Bangor University, the wreckage of the merchant steamship SS Mesaba has been identified in the Irish Sea by researchers led by Michael Roberts of Bangor University’s School of Ocean Sciences. Roberts and his colleagues scanned the floor of the Irish Sea with multi-beam sonar, and then compared the resulting detailed images with data maintained by the UK Hydrographic Office, leading to the identification of more than 100 shipwrecks. The Mesaba is remembered for sending a radio warning to RMS Titanic of the presence of an iceberg in its path. Although the message was received by Titanic, it never reached the bridge. The Mesaba was eventually torpedoed while in a convoy in 1918. For more on Titanic, go to "History's 10 Greatest Wrecks...RMS Titanic."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

1,000 Fathoms Down

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America