search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

East Anglian Royal Hall Uncovered in England

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

England Hall ExcavationRENDLESHAM, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that traces of a royal hall estimated to be 1,400 years old were discovered in a medieval settlement in eastern England this past summer by a team of researchers and volunteers under the direction of archaeologist Christopher Scull. The structure, which was recorded in the writings of the medieval historian known as the Venerable Bede, measured about 75 feet long and 33 feet wide, and was surrounded by a ditch. “Only at Rendlesham do we have the wider settlement and landscape context of an early English royal center, together with an assemblage of metal work that illuminates the lives and activities of its inhabitants across social range,” Scull said. Bones of cows and pigs, jewelry, pottery, and glass fragments have been recovered from the ditch, he added. For more on archaeology in Rendlesham, go to "The Ongoing Saga of Sutton Hoo."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

1,000 Fathoms Down

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America