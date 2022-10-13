A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Scientists Return to Bronze Age Treasure Site in Poland
Thursday, October 13, 2022
LUBLIN, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that Marcin Maciejewski of Maria Curie-Skłodowska University and his colleagues found a human skull, pottery, a cow skull, and other animal bones arranged in anatomical order in an embankment in west-central Poland where bronze axes, necklaces, bracelets, and a pin dated to about 750 B.C. were unearthed in 1943. Maciejewski suggests that the bronze objects had been buried in the embankment as a symbolic act, perhaps to mark a boundary and sanctify it. The embankment was later covered by a mound of stones, he added. Tools that may have been used to shape the stones were also recovered. To read about a Bronze Age cemetery of the Lusatian culture, go to "World Roundup: Poland."
