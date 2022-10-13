search
Scientists Return to Bronze Age Treasure Site in Poland

Thursday, October 13, 2022

LUBLIN, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that Marcin Maciejewski of Maria Curie-Skłodowska University and his colleagues found a human skull, pottery, a cow skull, and other animal bones arranged in anatomical order in an embankment in west-central Poland where bronze axes, necklaces, bracelets, and a pin dated to about 750 B.C. were unearthed in 1943. Maciejewski suggests that the bronze objects had been buried in the embankment as a symbolic act, perhaps to mark a boundary and sanctify it. The embankment was later covered by a mound of stones, he added. Tools that may have been used to shape the stones were also recovered. To read about a Bronze Age cemetery of the Lusatian culture, go to "World Roundup: Poland."

