search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Dairy Fat Detected in Neolithic Pottery from Central Europe

Friday, October 21, 2022

France Alsace PotBRISTOL, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by the University of Bristol, dairy fat residues in pottery from Central Europe has been dated to as early as 7,400 years ago. Richard Evershed and Emmanuelle Casanova of the University of Bristol and their colleagues analyzed residues from more than 4,300 vessels recovered from 70 archaeological sites belonging to the Linearbandkeramik (LBK) culture. Milk use was detected in about 65 percent of the Neolithic sites, Evershed explained. The researchers then obtained radiocarbon dates for the pottery with milk residues. “It provides clear evidence that dairy foods were in widespread circulation in the Early Neolithic, despite variations in the scale of activity,” Evershed concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America. To read about evidence for cheese-making in Neolithic Poland, go to "A Prehistoric Cocktail Party."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Priestess, Poet, Politician

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

Assyrian Soft Power

Take a Seat

Before and After

Opening the Alabama Canal

Reduce, Reuse, Recyle

Neolithic Crystal Age

Colonial Connection

Vikings in Furs

Miniature Gold Canvas

Cretan Antiquing

Royal Mountain Fortress

Side by Side

Off the Grid

Around the World

The Nile’s lost branch, prehistoric Pacific tools, Louisiana’s 11,000-year-old mound, an Iranian fire temple, and the oldest octopus lures

Artifact

A roll of the dice

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America