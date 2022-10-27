Late-Roman Ruins and Pottery Uncovered at Antioch

Thursday, October 27, 2022

HATAY, TURKEY—According to an Anadolu Agency report, excavations in southern Turkey at the ancient city of Antioch have uncovered rooms and offering vessels dated to the Late Roman period. Ayse Ersoy of the Hatay Archaeology Museum said the offering vessels may have been brought to the site by early Christian pilgrims who came to visit the Church of St. Peter, which was carved into the side of Mount Starius in the fourth or fifth century A.D., to fill them with holy water. To read about a fifth-century curse tablet unearthed in Antioch, go to "Hold Your Horses."