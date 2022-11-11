search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman-Era Odeon Uncovered in Crete

Friday, November 11, 2022

Crete Lissos OdeonCHANIA, GREECE—According to Live Science report, a Roman-era odeon has been discovered at Lissos, a remote ancient town on the island of Crete dated back to the fourth century B.C. Located across the Mediterranean Sea from Libya’s ancient Greek city of Cyrene, Lissos was likely a stop on Mediterranean trade routes. Katerina Tzanakaki of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Chania and her colleagues have uncovered part of the odeon’s stage, 14 rows of seats, and two vaulted side chambers. Lectures, theatrical performances, and literary and musical contests were probably held in the structure. Because of its location near the city center, it may have also been used for city council meetings, Tzanakaki added. The building is thought to have been heavily damaged by falling boulders during an earthquake in the fourth century A.D. To read about votive offerings left in the mountains of eastern Crete in the seventh century B.C., go to "Cretan Antiquing."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Priestess, Poet, Politician

Mexico's Butterfly Warriors

Magical Mystery Door

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

Assyrian Soft Power

Take a Seat

Before and After

Opening the Alabama Canal

Reduce, Reuse, Recyle

Neolithic Crystal Age

Colonial Connection

Vikings in Furs

Miniature Gold Canvas

Cretan Antiquing

Royal Mountain Fortress

Side by Side

Off the Grid

Around the World

The Nile’s lost branch, prehistoric Pacific tools, Louisiana’s 11,000-year-old mound, an Iranian fire temple, and the oldest octopus lures

Artifact

A roll of the dice

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America