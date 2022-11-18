search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Pyramid and Hundreds of New Kingdom Coffins Found in Egypt

Friday, November 18, 2022

CAIRO, EGYPT—Live Science reports that exploration near an Old Kingdom pyramid dedicated to Teti, who ruled in the Sixth Dynasty from about 2323 to 2150 B.C., has uncovered a series of shafts containing New Kingdom (1550–1070 B.C.) burials. “Teti was worshipped as a god in the New Kingdom period, and so people wanted to be buried near him,” said Egyptologist Zahi Hawass. The burials include a limestone sarcophagus, some 300 coffins marked with the names of the deceased, and well-preserved mummies. “The coffins have individual faces, each one unique, distinguishing between men and women, and are decorated with scenes from the Book of the Dead,” Hawass explained. One coffin has a mask made of gold, he added. Pieces to the game Senet, small figurines, statues of the god Ptah-Sokar, and a metal ax were also recovered. In addition to the burials, Hawass and his team unearthed traces of a pyramid belonging to a queen named Neith. “It is amazing to literally rewrite what we know of history, adding a new queen to our records,” Hawass concluded. To read about monuments built during the New Kingdom reign of Tutankhamun's grandfather, go to "Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Priestess, Poet, Politician

Mexico's Butterfly Warriors

Magical Mystery Door

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

Assyrian Soft Power

Take a Seat

Before and After

Opening the Alabama Canal

Reduce, Reuse, Recyle

Neolithic Crystal Age

Colonial Connection

Vikings in Furs

Miniature Gold Canvas

Cretan Antiquing

Royal Mountain Fortress

Side by Side

Off the Grid

Around the World

The Nile’s lost branch, prehistoric Pacific tools, Louisiana’s 11,000-year-old mound, an Iranian fire temple, and the oldest octopus lures

Artifact

A roll of the dice

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America