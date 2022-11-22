A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Medieval Bone Flute Uncovered in England
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
KENT, ENGLAND—A fipple flute has been unearthed near the coast of southeastern England by researchers from Cotswold Archaeology who are investigating the site of a medieval building that may have been used for baking bread or brewing beer, according to a BBC News report. The flute is thought to have been carved from a sheep or goat tibia sometime between the thirteenth and fifteenth centuries. It has five finger holes on its top and a thumb hole on its back. A mouthpiece has not been recovered. To read about a musical instrument carved out of a human femur, go to "Bronze Age Keepsakes."
