A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Large Neolithic Structure Unearthed in Central China
Friday, December 2, 2022
YANGSHAO, CHINA—According to a Xinhua report, the foundations of a dwelling estimated to be 5,000 years old have been uncovered in central China’s Yellow River basin. Excavations revealed that the building had rammed earth walls and covered about 1,400 square-feet. Four trenches and a jade tomahawk were also unearthed. Li Shiwei of the Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology said that the defensive structures suggest that a large population belonging to the Yangshao Culture lived at the site. To read about bronze Buddha figurines found in central China's Shaanxi Province, go to "Made in China."
