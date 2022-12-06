search
Egypt’s Fayum Oasis Yields Funerary Structure and Portraits

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Egypt Fayum PortraitCAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a large funerary building dated to the Ptolemaic and Roman periods has been uncovered at the Garza archaeological site, which is located in middle Egypt’s Fayum Oasis. Inhabited by Egyptians and Greeks, the village at Garza was established by King Ptolemy II in the third century B.C. to produce food for the kingdom. Adel Okasha of the Central Department of Egyptian Antiquities said the building’s floor was made of different colored tiles and colored lime mortar. Four columns were found nearby. A terracotta statue of the goddess Isis Aphrodite, a cache of papyrus documents written in both Demotic and Greek script, coffins in both Egyptian and Greek styles, and the first so-called Fayum portraits to be found in more than 100 years were also unearthed, added archaeologist and team leader Basem Jihad. Such naturalistic portraits, painted on wooden boards, were attached to the faces of mummies during the Roman period, Okasha explained. To read about how researchers are using innovative techniques to study mummy portraits from the Fayum, go to "At Face Value."

Recent Issues


