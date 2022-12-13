search
Rare Wooden Haniwa Unearthed in Japan

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

HABIKINO, JAPAN—The Japan Times reports that the remains of a wooden haniwa measuring more than 11 feet long and about two and one-half feet wide were discovered in a moat surrounding the Minegazuka Kofun, a fifth-century A.D. tomb located in Osaka Prefecture on the island of Honshu. The rare figure—the tallest found to date—was carved from kōyamaki (Japanese umbrella pine), which only grows in a few areas of Japan. “It’s possible that a figure then at the center of power was buried [at the Minegazuka Kofun],” commented Hiroaki Suzuki of the Nara Prefectural Government’s cultural property preservation division. To read about an eighth-century A.D. building uncovered at Nara's Heijo Palace, go to "Around the World: Japan."

