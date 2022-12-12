search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

2,200-Year-Old Weapon Recovered in Israel

Monday, December 12, 2022

Israel Sling BulletYAVNE, ISRAEL—A 2,200-year-old lead sling bullet has been unearthed in central Israel by researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority, according to an i24 News report. Yulia Ustinova of Ben Gurion University of the Negev said the object bears a Greek inscription reading, “Victory of Heracles and Hauronas,” the divine patrons of the city during the Hellenistic period. “Actually, the inscription on a sling bullet is the first archaeological evidence of the two guardians of Yavne, discovered inside Yavne itself,” Ustinova said. “Until today, the pair was only known from an inscription on the Greek island of Delos.” Calling on the gods could have unified the warriors, raised their spirits, scared the enemy, and may have been thought to energize the sling bullet itself, she added. To read about a 1,500-year-old gold and amethyst ring found at Yavne, go to "Around the World: Israel."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022

Letter from Ethiopia

Digs & Discoveries

An Undersea Battlefield

Hadrian's Bugler

Farmers and Foragers

(Un)following the Recipe

Storming the Castle

UPDATE: Mesolithic Baby Carrier

Etruscan Burial Crown

A Young Hercules

Off the Grid

Around the World

Pennsylvania’s Revolutionary War POW camp, Roman mini-fridge, Maya mercury poisoning, Australian legend of the Seven Sisters, and the first Neanderthal family

Artifact

The Byzantine gold standard

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America