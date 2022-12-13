Ireland Will Repatriate Artifacts to Egypt

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

CORK, IRELAND—Next year, University College Cork will return mummified human remains, a wooden sarcophagus excavated by Ernesto Schiaparelli in the early twentieth century, four canopic jars, cartonnage, and other ancient artifacts to Egypt, according to a BBC News report. The sarcophagus, thought to have belonged to a man named Hor, and the mummy, also thought to belong to a man, were donated to the school. The canopic jars, dated to between 945 and 700 B.C., are thought to be the oldest objects in the collection. They were purchased by the university from an antiquities dealer. No records of how the cartonnage was acquired have been found. To read about the virtual unwrapping of the mummy of Amenhotep I, go to "Inside a Pharaoh's Coffin," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2022.