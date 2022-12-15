search
Additional Geoglyphs Spotted in Peru’s Nazca Desert

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Peru Nazca GeoglyphLIMA, PERU—Vice reports that more than 160 geoglyphs, including depictions of humans, birds, orcas, cats, snakes, and camelids, were discovered in Peru’s Nazca Desert during field surveys conducted by a team of researchers led by Jorge Olano of Panthéon-Sorbonne University and Masato Sakai of Yamagata University. The scientists began the search with high-resolution aerial images taken with drones. Many of the geoglyphs, estimated to be about 2,000 years old, measure between just 10 and 20 feet across. This team also identified more than 140 geoglyphs in the same area in 2019. For more on identifying Nazca geoglyphs using high-resolution 3-D imaging, go to "Around the World: Peru."

