search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Late Period Tombs Excavated in Northern Egypt

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Egypt Gold ArtifactsDAMIETTA, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that 20 burials have been discovered at Tel El-Deir, which is located in the Nile Delta close to the Mediterranean Sea. Some of the Late Period (712–332 B.C.) burials were found in mudbrick tombs. Mostafa Waziri of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities explained that one mudbrick tomb containing gold fragments depicting the deities Isis, Bastet, and Horus has been dated to the 26th Dynasty, from about 688 to 525 B.C. The gold is thought to have been placed on human remains in the tomb, he added. Funerary amulets, a headrest, canopic jars depicting the four sons of Horus, and statues of the deities Isis, Neftis, and Djehuti were also recovered. To read about the virtual unwrapping of Amenhotep I's mummy, go to "Inside a Pharaoh's Coffin," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2022.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022

Letter from Ethiopia

Digs & Discoveries

An Undersea Battlefield

Hadrian's Bugler

Farmers and Foragers

(Un)following the Recipe

Storming the Castle

UPDATE: Mesolithic Baby Carrier

Etruscan Burial Crown

A Young Hercules

Off the Grid

Around the World

Pennsylvania’s Revolutionary War POW camp, Roman mini-fridge, Maya mercury poisoning, Australian legend of the Seven Sisters, and the first Neanderthal family

Artifact

The Byzantine gold standard

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America