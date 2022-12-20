Late Period Tombs Excavated in Northern Egypt

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

DAMIETTA, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that 20 burials have been discovered at Tel El-Deir, which is located in the Nile Delta close to the Mediterranean Sea. Some of the Late Period (712–332 B.C.) burials were found in mudbrick tombs. Mostafa Waziri of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities explained that one mudbrick tomb containing gold fragments depicting the deities Isis, Bastet, and Horus has been dated to the 26th Dynasty, from about 688 to 525 B.C. The gold is thought to have been placed on human remains in the tomb, he added. Funerary amulets, a headrest, canopic jars depicting the four sons of Horus, and statues of the deities Isis, Neftis, and Djehuti were also recovered. To read about the virtual unwrapping of Amenhotep I's mummy, go to "Inside a Pharaoh's Coffin," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2022.