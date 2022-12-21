search
Ancient Warrior’s Grave Uncovered in Romania

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA—Romania-Insider.com reports that a grave containing the remains of a warrior, his horse, decorated weapons, and jewelry was discovered in the path of a planned highway in eastern Romania by a team of researchers from the Vasile Pârvan Institute of Archaeology. The ornaments would have been worn by both the warrior and the horse, the researchers explained. The grave is estimated to date to between the fourth and tenth centuries A.D. The remains and the artifacts are being cleaned, preserved, and restored at the Vasile Pârvan Institute of Archaeology for later display. To read about ancient fortifications in Romania that were spotted using aerial photography, go to "Spying the Past from the Sky."

