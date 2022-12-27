search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

2,000-Year-Old Maya Civilization Spotted in Guatemala

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH—Phys.org reports that a lidar survey of northern Guatemala’s Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin has revealed more than 1,000 densely populated Maya settlements covering some 650 square miles. Richard D. Hansen of the Idaho State University and his colleagues also determined that these settlements were linked by about 110 miles of raised causeways, which would have allowed the communities to engage in collective labor efforts. Some of the settlements also had large platforms and pyramids that may have served as hubs for work, recreation, and politics; ball courts for playing sports; and canals and reservoirs for water management. To read about the discovery of a Maya ceremonial pyramid and courtyard complex using lidar, go to "New Neighbors."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022

Letter from Ethiopia

Digs & Discoveries

An Undersea Battlefield

Hadrian's Bugler

Farmers and Foragers

(Un)following the Recipe

Storming the Castle

UPDATE: Mesolithic Baby Carrier

Etruscan Burial Crown

A Young Hercules

Off the Grid

Around the World

Pennsylvania’s Revolutionary War POW camp, Roman mini-fridge, Maya mercury poisoning, Australian legend of the Seven Sisters, and the first Neanderthal family

Artifact

The Byzantine gold standard

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America