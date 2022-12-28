2,000-Year-Old Sculptures Unearthed in Turkey

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

KÜTAHYA, TURKEY—According to a Hürriyet Daily News report, excavations in western Turkey at the site of the ancient city of Aizanoi have uncovered the heads of statues of the Greek gods Eros and Dionysus and the demigod Hecules. Gökhan Coşkun of Kütahya Dumlupinar University said that another, nearly complete six-foot-tall statue was also found. “Only half of its pedestal and one foot is missing in the male statue, while other parts are completely preserved,” he said. Coşkun notes, however, that the Hercules head does not belong to the body of a Hercules statue unearthed at Aizanoi in 2020. To read about another recently discovered statue of Hercules, go to "A Young Hercules."