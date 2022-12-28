search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

2,000-Year-Old Sculptures Unearthed in Turkey

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

KÜTAHYA, TURKEY—According to a Hürriyet Daily News report, excavations in western Turkey at the site of the ancient city of Aizanoi have uncovered the heads of statues of the Greek gods Eros and Dionysus and the demigod Hecules. Gökhan Coşkun of Kütahya Dumlupinar University said that another, nearly complete six-foot-tall statue was also found. “Only half of its pedestal and one foot is missing in the male statue, while other parts are completely preserved,” he said. Coşkun notes, however, that the Hercules head does not belong to the body of a Hercules statue unearthed at Aizanoi in 2020. To read about another recently discovered statue of Hercules, go to "A Young Hercules."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022

Letter from Ethiopia

Digs & Discoveries

An Undersea Battlefield

Hadrian's Bugler

Farmers and Foragers

(Un)following the Recipe

Storming the Castle

UPDATE: Mesolithic Baby Carrier

Etruscan Burial Crown

A Young Hercules

Off the Grid

Around the World

Pennsylvania’s Revolutionary War POW camp, Roman mini-fridge, Maya mercury poisoning, Australian legend of the Seven Sisters, and the first Neanderthal family

Artifact

The Byzantine gold standard

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America