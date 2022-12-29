Traces of Viking-Era Hall Found in Denmark

Thursday, December 29, 2022

AALBORG, DENMARK—According to a statement released by The Historical Museum of Northern Jutland, researchers have found traces of a hall that has been dated to the time of Harald "Bluetooth" Gormsson, who ruled as king of Denmark from around A.D. 958 to 986. Archaeologist Thomas Rune Knudsen said the hall measured about 130 feet long and 30 feet wide. Ten to 12 rectangular oak posts supported its roof. Similar halls have been uncovered at the sites of the king’s ring castles, Knudsen added. He expects to find traces of several houses to the east of the hall, and perhaps evidence that the land surrounding the site was farmed. Knudsen thinks the land may have belonged to a family whose name was inscribed on a runestone found in the area, though he notes that this would be difficult to prove. For more, go to "Bluetooth's Fortress."