Neolithic Tombs Discovered in Central China

LUOYANG, CHINA—Xinhua reports that more than 300 tombs estimated to be 4,500 years old have been discovered at the site of Suyang, which is located in central China. Nine of the tombs have been excavated to date, revealing the remains of ten people. Some of the tombs have been heavily damaged by looters. Ren Guang of the Luoyang Municipal Institute of Archaeology said that the burials date to the beginning of the Longshan Culture period, which is known for its thin-walled black pottery. To read about a 2,500-year-old burial near Luoyang, go to "Tomb from a Lost Tribe."