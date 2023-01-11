Ancient Water System Unearthed in Central China

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

HENAN PROVINCE, CHINA—Xinhua reports that more than 260 feet of water channels have been found near the Qianqiu Gate at the site of the imperial palace in the ancient capital of Luoyang, which is located in central China. The city was occupied for some 1,500 years, and served as the capital for about 600 years. Guo Xiaotao of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Archaeology said that the four channels run side-by-side from southwest to northeast, and were all built at the same time sometime between A.D. 220 and 420 according to a unified construction plan. The covers placed over the channels were equipped with square holes to collect rainwater, he added. The channels would have brought water from outside the city into the palace and lakes in the gardens to the north of the structure. The channels were then likely reused by the emperor Xiaowen of the Northern Wei Dynasty, who ruled between A.D. 471 and 499. To read about another discovery from Luoyang, go to "Tomb from a Lost Tribe."