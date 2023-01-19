Ancient Warrior’s Tomb Unearthed in Romania

Thursday, January 19, 2023

MIZIL, ROMANIA—A road construction project in southeastern Romania has revealed four archaeological sites, including a warrior’s tomb dated to the fifth century A.D., according to a Live Science report. At that time, the region was controlled by nomadic horsemen known as the Huns, who originated in Central Asia. Silviu Ene of the Vasile Pârvan Institute of Archaeology said the tomb contained the warrior’s skeleton, gold and gemstone jewelry, a bronze cauldron, sconces for mounting candles on a wall, and the remains of a horse and a gilded saddle. The warrior’s face had been covered with a gold mask. The weapons included an iron sword in a gilded scabbard, a dagger with a gold-covered hilt inlaid with gemstones, bundles of iron arrowheads, and decorated bone braces that had been fitted to a wooden bow. Pits, traces of dwellings, and other tombs were also uncovered at this site, Ene added. To read about identifying ancient sites in Romania using aerial photography, go to "Spying the Past from the Sky."