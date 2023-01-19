search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Ancient Warrior’s Tomb Unearthed in Romania

Thursday, January 19, 2023

MIZIL, ROMANIA—A road construction project in southeastern Romania has revealed four archaeological sites, including a warrior’s tomb dated to the fifth century A.D., according to a Live Science report. At that time, the region was controlled by nomadic horsemen known as the Huns, who originated in Central Asia. Silviu Ene of the Vasile Pârvan Institute of Archaeology said the tomb contained the warrior’s skeleton, gold and gemstone jewelry, a bronze cauldron, sconces for mounting candles on a wall, and the remains of a horse and a gilded saddle. The warrior’s face had been covered with a gold mask. The weapons included an iron sword in a gilded scabbard, a dagger with a gold-covered hilt inlaid with gemstones, bundles of iron arrowheads, and decorated bone braces that had been fitted to a wooden bow. Pits, traces of dwellings, and other tombs were also uncovered at this site, Ene added. To read about identifying ancient sites in Romania using aerial photography, go to "Spying the Past from the Sky."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022

Jungle Realm of the Snake Queens

Letter from Ethiopia

Digs & Discoveries

An Undersea Battlefield

Hadrian's Bugler

Farmers and Foragers

(Un)following the Recipe

Storming the Castle

UPDATE: Mesolithic Baby Carrier

Etruscan Burial Crown

A Young Hercules

Off the Grid

Around the World

Pennsylvania’s Revolutionary War POW camp, Roman mini-fridge, Maya mercury poisoning, Australian legend of the Seven Sisters, and the first Neanderthal family

Artifact

The Byzantine gold standard

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America