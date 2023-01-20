search
Column Cleaning at Egypt’s Great Hypostyle Hall Completed

Friday, January 20, 2023

Egypt Karnak RestorationLUXOR, EGYPT—The restoration of 37 columns at the Great Hypostyle Hall in the temple of Amun-Ra at the Karnak temple complex has been completed, according to an Ahram Online report. Mostafa Waziri of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities said that the columns were cleaned to remove sand, dust, and bird debris, and reveal the engravings and colors on the original surfaces. The temple, constructed during the reign of Seti I (1294–1279 B.C.), was used and renovated over a period of more than 1,000 years, he concluded. To read about worship of Amun throughout Egypt and Nubia, go to "The Cult of Amun."

