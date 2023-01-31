Roman-Era Residential Area Revealed in Luxor

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

LUXOR, EGYPT—Live Science reports that a Roman residential area dated to the second and third centuries A.D. has been unearthed in eastern Luxor, near the site of Luxor Temple, which had been constructed more than 1,000 years earlier. Archaeologists from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities have uncovered dwellings, workshops, and pigeon towers, where pigeons were raised for food. Artifacts recovered from the site include pottery, bells, food grinding tools, and copper and bronze Roman coins. The settlement may have serviced a Roman military camp in the area during the reign of Diocletian, from about A.D. 284 to 305, commented Susanna McFadden of the University of Hong Kong. To read about a New Kingdom settlement at Luxor, go to "Golden City," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2021.