search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Victorian-Era Lead Coffin Unearthed at Leicester Cathedral

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

England Lead CoffinLEICESTER, ENGLAND—A lead coffin holding the remains of a Victorian-era doctor noted for his tenderness with patients and his contributions to modern medicine has been found among more than 1,000 burials at Leicester Cathedral by archaeologists from the University of Leicester, according to a BBC News report. The cemetery opened in the late 1820s and closed in 1856. The burials were situated near the cathedral’s song school, which has been demolished to make room for the construction of a new visitor center. Dr. Edward Entwistle Wilkinson was a house surgeon and apothecary at the Leicester Infirmary, and he served as the first resident medical officer at the Leicestershire and Rutland County Lunatic Asylum, before his death from typhus in 1846 at the age of 50. The doctor’s remains will be reinterred in the cathedral. To read about a nineteenth-century cemetery at London Hospital where cadavers were buried after medical experimentation, go to "Haunt of the Resurrection Men."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022

Jungle Realm of the Snake Queens

Letter from Ethiopia

Digs & Discoveries

An Undersea Battlefield

Hadrian's Bugler

Farmers and Foragers

(Un)following the Recipe

Storming the Castle

UPDATE: Mesolithic Baby Carrier

Etruscan Burial Crown

A Young Hercules

Off the Grid

Around the World

Pennsylvania’s Revolutionary War POW camp, Roman mini-fridge, Maya mercury poisoning, Australian legend of the Seven Sisters, and the first Neanderthal family

Artifact

The Byzantine gold standard

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America