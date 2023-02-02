search
Silver Cross Found in Early Medieval Burial in England

Thursday, February 2, 2023

England Medieval GarnetNORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that X-rays of a block of soil removed from a burial, which is thought to belong to a devout Anglo-Saxon woman who may have been an early Christian leader, have revealed a silver cross with a large garnet at its center. Last month, researchers from the Museum of London Archaeology announced the discovery of a 1,300-year-old gold necklace in the burial, which is located in England’s East Midlands. The X-rays show that the cross is covered with elaborate decorations, including human faces cast in silver. Two decorated pots and a shallow copper dish have also been recovered from the grave. To read about a cache of Anglo-Saxon heirlooms, go to "Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard."

